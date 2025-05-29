Nasdaq Nears Record Highs: Technical Analysis as Index Sits Just 3% Below Peak

US Indices continued their recovery throughout May with another decent start to the trading week. The Nasdaq 100 is up 2.15% since Friday’s close. They are up through broadly unchanged on the day.

Sentiment for this trading week has been broadly positive throughout the globe. Even as US cash markets were closed on Monday for Memorial Day, Equity Futures posted a rise without much retracement.



A swift move up was made in the index after Nvidia beat high expectations on its earnings after the session close with an EPS coming at $0.96 vs $0.93 expected.

Revenues came in at $44.1B vs $43.3B expected.



More news came in with the "Taco Trump" headlines, as President Trump's infamous trade tariff policies got denied by the US Federal Court, having deemed that he "overstepped his authority" on his import taxes plan. Markets rallied further before retracing back to yesterday's close.



Let's dive into a multi-timeframe technical analysis review of the NQ.