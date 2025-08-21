Nasdaq 100 Technical: Potential bullish reversal at 50-day moving average

Thereafter, it staged a decline of -4.2% over five trading sessions to record an intraday low of 22,970 on Wednesday, 20 August, due to overvaluation risk as the Nasdaq 100 has surged the most by 38% among the benchmark US stock indices since 7 April, ex-post US “Liberation Day” tariffs announcement.

In addition, the fear of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) bubble has resurfaced, where OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warned of an AI bubble last week, adding that some AI start-ups with “three people and an idea” have received funding at such high valuations.

Fundamental and technical signals suggest the Nasdaq 100’s major uptrend remains intact, with the latest pullback viewed as a minor correction rather than the start of a broader downtrend.