Nasdaq 100 technical: A potential minor top has emerged

The Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures have plummeted by -1.80% in today’s Asian session at this time of the writing, due to a resurgence of risk-off sentiment over Israel’s airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military targets.

Oil prices spiked by 10% over fears of energy supply disruption in the Strait of Hormuz. A firmer upward drift in the prices of WTI and Brent is likely to complicate the US Federal Reserve’s plan to cut interest rates.