Nasdaq 100: Short-term bullish trend remains intact despite a less dovish Powell

The US stock market retreated for a second straight session on Thursday, 30 October 2025, led by the Nasdaq 100’s 1.5% drop after Meta’s sharp selloff (-11.3%) on rising AI-related capex.

In addition, Fed Chair Powell’s pushback against expectations of another near-term rate cut during his post-FOMC press conference drove the U.S. dollar to a three-month high and lifted longer-term US Treasury yields. The 10-year US Treasury jumped by 10 basis points (bps) from Tuesday, 28 October (before this week’s FOMC meeting) to 4.1% on Friday, 31 October at the time of writing

Despite the dip, major indices held key support levels, while US futures rebounded in after-hours trading and in today’s Asia session on strong Apple and Amazon Q3 earnings and guidance.

We will examine a key macro intermarket relationship and highlight several positive technical factors that reinforce the Nasdaq 100’s ongoing short-term uptrend.