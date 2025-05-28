Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Eyeing Fresh ATH Supported By Nvidia

Nvidia, the second-largest market-cap component stock in the Nasdaq 100, is set to report its first-quarter earnings results after the close of today’s US session, 28 May.

A rosy beat is expected, where the consensus is expecting a significant jump of 52% in earnings per share to US$0.93 from US$0.61 (Q1 2024), according to data compiled by Trading Economics, suggesting resilient demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) related GPU chips despite a potential bleak global economic growth prospect due to the uncertainties from US trade tariffs.

The technical chart of Nvidia suggests that its price actions are set to potentially retest its current all-time high level printed on 7 January, with its first medium-term resistance at 148.77, and a break above it sees 158.30 (Fibonacci extension cluster) next.

Key medium-term support rests at 124.90 (also the 20-day and 200-day moving averages).

Two key bullish elements. Firstly, the rising daily Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) indicator above 0.17, which suggests a bullish momentum condition with an expansion in volume. Secondly, the ratio chart of Nvidia/Nasdaq 100 is advocating further Nvidia’s outperformance over Nasdaq 100 as it inches higher above its 50-day moving average since 7 May (see Fig 1).

All in all, these observations suggest that a positive development in Nvidia’s technical chart may see a positive feedback loop into the price actions of the Nasdaq 100.