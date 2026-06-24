Micron Technology (MU) forecast: Bearish momentum signals are emerging

Referenced assets
Key takeaways
- Micron remains one of the strongest AI winners of 2026 despite the recent semiconductor selloff. The stock has surged 268% year-to-date and 227% since 30 March, significantly outperforming the SOX Index and Nasdaq 100.
- The earnings report is less about historical numbers and more about visibility into future AI demand. Investors will focus on HBM demand, DRAM and NAND pricing trends, gross margin expansion, and management’s forward guidance.
- Expectations are exceptionally high. A strong beat alone may not be sufficient. Micron likely needs a clear “beat-and-raise” outcome, reinforced by positive commentary on AI memory demand and supply constraints, to sustain its uptrend.
- Technically, Micron is showing signs of medium-term exhaustion. Bearish divergences in relative strength and momentum indicators suggest that even strong earnings could trigger a “sell-the-news” reaction if guidance falls short of elevated expectations.
Despite the rampant sell-off in global semiconductor/AI-infrastructure stocks on Tuesday, 23 June 2026, Micron Technology (MU) is still recording an enormous year-to-date return of 268% as of 23 June 2026, clearly surpassing the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (SOX) and Nasdaq 100 by a wide margin (see Fig. 1). and the bulk of MU’s gains came from the recent medium-term uptrend from the 30 March 2026 to 23 June 2026 with a whopping gain of 227% (see Fig. 2).
Fig.1: Micron, SOX, Mag 7 & US stock indices YTD performance as of 23 Jun 2026 (Source: MacroMicro). The information presented is historical information, and past performance is not indicative of future performance.
Fig.2: Micron, SOX, Mag 7 & US stock indices performances from 30 Mar 2026 to 24 Jun 2026 (Source: MacroMicro). The information presented is historical information, and past performance is not indicative of future performance.
AI memory demand, pricing power and guidance are the main focuses
Ahead of its earnings release for FYQ3 later today after the close of the US session, Micron Technology remains a key barometer for the AI hardware cycle, with investor focus centred on high-bandwidth memory demand, DRAM/NAND pricing momentum, gross margin expansion, and forward guidance.
The market is looking for confirmation that AI-related memory demand remains supply-constrained, supported by strong hyperscaler spending and tighter industry inventory conditions.
While headline revenue and EPS growth are expected to be robust, share price performance will likely hinge on whether management can deliver a convincing beat-and-raise narrative.
Strong HBM commentary, firmer memory pricing, and margin upside would reinforce Micron’s position as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, supporting further valuation upside.
Conversely, any signs of pricing fatigue, margin pressure, or softer forward demand could trigger profit-taking, especially given the stock’s strong rally and elevated earnings expectations.
Medium-term technical outlook for Micron Technology (MU) (1 to 3 weeks)
Fig.3: Micron Technology (MU) medium-term trend as of 23 Jun 2026 (Source: TradingView). The information presented is historical information, and past performance is not indicative of future performance.
Trend bias: Bearish reversal below 1,214 key medium-term pivotal resistance within major uptrend phase (see Fig. 3).
Supports: 989.15 (also the 20-day moving average), 818,67 (also the 50-day moving average), and 651.74
Next resistances: 1,353/473 and 1,666 (Fibonacci extension cluster)
Key elements to support the medium-term bearish bias on MU
- The prior two days of price action on 22 June 2026 and 23 June 2026 have staged a bearish reaction at the upper boundary of a medium-term ascending channel from the 31 March 2026 low of 311.49, suggesting the medium-term uptrend phase may have reached exhaustion.
- The daily volatility-adjusted relative strength (VARS) of MU against the S&P 500 exchange-traded fund (SPY) has hit a resistance at 10.35 on Tuesday, 23 June 2026.
- The daily RSI momentum indicator has just broken below a key ascending support after a prior bearish divergence condition at its overbought region.
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