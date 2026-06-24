Micron Technology (MU) forecast: Bearish momentum signals are emerging

Ahead of its earnings release for FYQ3 later today after the close of the US session, Micron Technology remains a key barometer for the AI hardware cycle, with investor focus centred on high-bandwidth memory demand, DRAM/NAND pricing momentum, gross margin expansion, and forward guidance.

The market is looking for confirmation that AI-related memory demand remains supply-constrained, supported by strong hyperscaler spending and tighter industry inventory conditions.

While headline revenue and EPS growth are expected to be robust, share price performance will likely hinge on whether management can deliver a convincing beat-and-raise narrative.

Strong HBM commentary, firmer memory pricing, and margin upside would reinforce Micron’s position as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, supporting further valuation upside.

Conversely, any signs of pricing fatigue, margin pressure, or softer forward demand could trigger profit-taking, especially given the stock’s strong rally and elevated earnings expectations.