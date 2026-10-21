Meta Platforms (META) Q3 earnings preview: Can AI returns justify surging infrastructure spending?

Ahead of Wednesday’s 21 Q3 2026 earnings, Meta Platforms (META) faces a critical test of whether its artificial intelligence (AI) investments are generating sufficient returns to justify surging infrastructure spending and maintain its valuation premium.

Meta is scheduled to release its results after the US market closes on Wednesday, 21 October 2026, followed by its earnings conference call at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.

Meta’s shares have retreated by 2.82% since the start of October through 19 October 2026, reflecting broader weakness in AI-related technology stocks, and Meta also underperformed several of its “Magnificent Seven” peers such as Alphabet (+1.76%), Apple (+3.82%), Tesla (+3.94%), Microsoft (+4.04%), and Amazon (+5.73%) (see Fig. 1).