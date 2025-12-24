Merry Christmas to All! Markets Set for an Early Close Today

Everyone deserves a break at this time of the year, and even the most avid traders will take some time to reflect on how crazy this year has been for Markets.
You can see it in a much calmer action in today's trading, with Commodities rising timidly at the open, and Platinum "only" trading up 3% today to new all-time highs.
Platinum Daily Chart – December 24, 2025 – Source: TradingView
For the few of you still trading or collecting data today, Jobless Claims were recently released, showing no significant change – actually looking better than the previous week, with 214K vs. the expected 224 K.
Holiday labor figures tend to be a bit distorted, as Americans traveling and not seeking employment during the period can skew the reporting for Claims lower.
This corroborates the slower but still rising ADP Employment picture.
We will send a few updates over the coming weeks on the standout statistics and facts of the year, along with a few calls for 2026.
Expect yet another wild year ahead.
Our team wish you warm and comforting Christmas celebrations and rest of 2025.
Merry Christmas!
P.S.: I invite you to check out this super interesting piece which points to an interesting direction for what to look for in 2026 in Stock Markets, as AI development may start to face particular challenges – the biggest being Utility and Data Centers.
More on this coming at the end of the week on our 2025 Stock Market Rewind and 2026 Outlook!
Safe Trades and Merry Christmas!
