Merry Christmas to All! Markets Set for an Early Close Today

For the few of you still trading or collecting data today, Jobless Claims were recently released, showing no significant change – actually looking better than the previous week, with 214K vs. the expected 224 K.

Holiday labor figures tend to be a bit distorted, as Americans traveling and not seeking employment during the period can skew the reporting for Claims lower.

This corroborates the slower but still rising ADP Employment picture.

We will send a few updates over the coming weeks on the standout statistics and facts of the year, along with a few calls for 2026.

Expect yet another wild year ahead.

Our team wish you warm and comforting Christmas celebrations and rest of 2025.