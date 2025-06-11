Markets Today: Preliminary US-China Deal, DAX at Support & US Inflation Next

After two days of tough talks in London, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the new framework deal adds substance to the agreement made in Geneva last month to reduce the steep tariffs between the U.S. and China.

The Geneva deal had stalled because China kept limiting exports of critical minerals, leading the Trump administration to impose its own export controls on items like semiconductor design software and aircraft.

Lutnick said the London agreement will ease restrictions on China's rare earth minerals and magnets, as well as some U.S. export controls, in a "balanced way." However, he didn’t share specific details after the talks ended late at night in London.

China's Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang said they had agreed on a basic trade framework, which will now be presented to leaders in both the U.S. and China.

Market reaction has been relatively positive but the lack of details remains somewhat concerning. This is evident by the moves we are seeing in Gold prices which remain elevated this morning, making a move toward $3350.

It is a sign that a deal was expected, but the details will be more important and until we have clarity on that front markets may remain in a form of limbo.