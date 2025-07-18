Markets Today: German PPI Falls Most in 9 Months, European Stocks Rise and DAX Eyes Fresh ATH

In contrast, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.2%, and the yen weakened 0.1% to 148.77 per dollar, down 0.7% for the week. This came after polls suggested Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's coalition might lose its majority in Sunday's election.

US and European stock futures rose, suggesting the global stock rally could continue as strong economic data eased concerns about the US economy.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.2% after both hit record highs on Thursday, while European futures climbed 0.4%.

The Dollar recovered earlier losses and stayed flat after Fed official Waller suggested cutting interest rates this month to support a weak labor market. Treasury yields rose across the board. Cryptocurrencies also gained after Congress passed the first federal law on stablecoins.

A White House move on US chip restrictions, impacting Nvidia and AMD, has fueled speculation about a major tech deal between the US and China.

Meanwhile, analysts expect the ECB to delay its final rate cut until December, without signaling the end of easing.