Markets Today: Alibaba (BABA) Surge, Japan Manufacturing Shrinks, FTSE Eyes Break of 200-day MA

On Wednesday, European stock markets fell, following a decline on Wall Street. Financial and bank stocks were the main drivers of the losses, although gains in some defense-related stocks helped to limit the overall drop.

The main pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.5%, and most regional markets also ticked lower, with the Italian stock market experiencing the largest decline.

Major banks saw their shares fall by 0.9%, with well-known banks like Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Societe Generale, and Sydbank all dropping by more than 1% each. The financial services sub-index also dipped by 1.1%.

However, an index that tracks defense stocks gained 0.8%. This was a reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's comment that he believes Ukraine can retake all of its land occupied by Russia and that Kyiv should act now.

On the FX front, the US dollar slightly recovered on Wednesday from its lowest level in nearly a week. This shift came after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave a cautious speech about the possibility of more interest rate cuts. Despite his remarks, traders are still betting that the Fed will cut rates two more times this year.

The US dollar index, which measures the dollar's value against six other major currencies, rose by 0.1%. This move helped the dollar regain some ground after it had dropped for two straight days, hitting its lowest point since last Thursday.

In Australia, the dollar strengthened after new data showed that consumer inflation was higher than expected. This release comes less than a week before the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is scheduled to make its next policy decision.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand dollar remained stable following the appointment of a new head for its central bank.

The euro and the British pound both lost 0.1% against the dollar. The Australian dollar, however, gained 0.3% and reversed its earlier losses. This was a direct result of the consumer price index (CPI) rising by 3% in August compared to a year ago, which was an increase from July's 2.8% and slightly above the forecasted 2.9%.

