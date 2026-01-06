Is it 2025 All Over Again? – North American Session Market Wrap for January 6

Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for January 6

Today showed another wave of the debasement trade, but with a distinct twist.

Metals, stocks, and cryptocurrencies all exploded higher at the open, riding the momentum of recent inflows. However, the unity fractured by mid-session. While metals held their ground, cryptos gave up their early leads, fading significantly as the day progressed.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar, which had struggled yesterday, staged a comeback, returning right back to yesterday's highs. This creates a complex picture where the Greenback is rising alongside hard assets like Gold and Platinum—a rare dynamic often signaling acute stress or aggressive repositioning.

The "Freedom Trade" seems to be gaining serious traction. Both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones are rallying to fresh All-Time Highs, uplifted by broad participation across all sectors.

It appears the US is regaining confidence from its investor base following the successful Maduro capture, with the market pricing in a premium for American geopolitical assertiveness.

It will be interesting to see if this momentum can sustain itself through the week, or if traders will begin to trim risk as they prepare for a potentially volatile NFP session on Friday.