Market Wrap for the North American Session - July 2

today's North American session Recap for July 2, 2025





Today's session wasn't as quiet as yesterday – Between a major Miss in ADP which initially sent markets lower (-33K vs 95K expected) and another turmoil in UK Politics sending GBPUSD down close to 1%, markets got some action.



The Dow was leading in the pre-morning session as the private employment report released this morning at 8:15 sent markets lower, however sentiment got lifted from the announcements of more US Trade deals – Since, the Nasdaq took back the lead on the session and left the US 30 lagging behind.

By the way, the S&P just hit new All-time highs towards the end of the session.

The Russell 2000 is the leader of the day, up 1.40% on the session.



Commodities and Cryptocurrencies also appreciated quite well from the most recent trade deal headlines with all energy commodities up above 1%, with WTI up close to 3%.

Metals also rallied quite strongly with Platinum and Palladium continuing their uptrends along with Cryptocurrencies doing some heavy lifting – Bitcoin just breached the $110,000 mark again for the first time since June 11.