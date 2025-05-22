Market Update: US Tax Bill, Eurozone PMI & S&P 500 Technicals

European data released this morning revealed a mixed picture. In Germany business sentiment has improved which is a positive sign in light of sentiment data out of the US last week.

German businesses are cautiously optimistic despite US tariff concerns. They’re focusing on potential positives from the new German government rather than trade uncertainties. The Ifo index rose to 87.3 in May from 86.9 in April. While the current situation rating dipped slightly, future expectations jumped to 88.9, the highest in a year.

On the flip side, the HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI dropped to 49.5 in May 2025, down from 50.4 in April, signaling the first decline in private sector activity this year. Both services (48.9) and factory activity (49.4) saw declines, though factory contraction was the smallest in nearly three years.

New orders fell as US-EU tariff risks and earlier stockpiling reduced demand. Despite this, job creation stayed steady due to existing order backlogs. Manufacturing costs decreased, but service costs rose sharply. Business confidence also hit its lowest point in 19 months.

The data has raised concerns that the Eurozone economy could be entering stagflation territory once more.

This has weighed on the Euro this morning as it trades around 0.3% lower to the greenback. The data has also kept the DAX on the backfoot as it remains below the 24000 handle.

Oil prices faced pressure this morning on rumors that OPEC + are discussing another 411k bpd output hike in July. This adds to market concerns around demand and could weigh Oil prices down moving forward.