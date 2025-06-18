Market recap for the North American session - June 18

Log in to today’s North American session Recap for June 18

Today's session was filled with headlines surrounding the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, but markets have shown limited reaction—at least for now.

One potential trigger for broader risk-off sentiment remains the possibility of direct U.S. involvement, which appears increasingly likely.

President Trump, true to form, has remained characteristically vague on the matter.



On the sidenote, markets have been cut short from their volatility despite a well-anticipated FED Meeting and the release of the Summary of Economic Projections.

Only cryptocurrencies have corrected amid some continuation of profit-taking.



Oil prices have been volatile, trading within a $73–$75 range and experiencing a sharp pullback after briefly touching new weekly highs at $75.70.

Equity indices are sending mixed signals. Major U.S. indices ended the day flat, with the exception of the Russell 2000, which closed up 0.55%.

In contrast, European markets mirrored that move in reverse, finishing down by roughly the same margin. Japan’s Nikkei stood out with a 1.08% rally.