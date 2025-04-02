'Liberation day' tariffs: Potential impact on the Dow Jones (DJIA), S&P 500

From a technical standpoint, the Dow Jones has enjoyed a positive start to the month but today's whipsaw price action does not bode well.

Given that markets are expecting negotiations post the tariff announcements today, markets could be set for more uncertainty and thus more whipsaw price action in the days ahead.

The Dow is hanging between two key levels having tested both today with immediate resistance resting at 42446 and support at 41950.

A move beyond 42446 brings the 42764 and 43402 handles into focus.

A move lower from here and 41400 and 40000 will become key areas of concern.

For now though, committing to a direction seems foolish even though the recent correction may look like a good opportunity for buyers, there is a chance that more downside may be in store for the Dow and other Wall Street indexes.

Dow Jones (US30) Daily Chart, April 2, 2025