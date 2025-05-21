Leaders and Laggers - May 21 N.A. Session Close

The US Dollar was once again the elephant in the room -- a weak 20Y Bond auction sent yields higher. Most other major currencies were not subject to such moves between each other, it was really all about the USD today.



The standout performer for today's session was the Yen which closed green against all other majors - This is kind of a surprise as rises in US Yields tend to correlate with a depreciation in the Yen. Though correlations are not causations and in today's volatile markets, anything can happen.



The Greenback did not finish the North-American session at its lows though. Take a peak at the DXY intra-day chart right below.