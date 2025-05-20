Leaders and Laggers - May 20 N.A. Session Close

Log in to today's North American session recap - May 20, 2025
Today's session was marked by the fall in the Australian Dollar, closing down 0.59%, after the RBA Rate Decision which sent the AUD lower. Other majors were not as volatile, with most currencies leading the USD except for the NZD, who was dragged by its Australian neighbour.
A picture of today's performance for all currencies
The Euro, CAD, CHF and JPY all posted gains versus the dollar today, with the Swiss Franc leading.
Laggers for today were the NZD and the AUD, both Pacific currencies are almost unchanged on the month and may move on further US-China tariff talks.
The USD notably took a hit from the downgrade by Moody's Credit Rating Agency.
What happened in Commodities and Crypto?
It was a strong day for Gold, up 2%, who rallied throughout the whole session. The precious metal is appreciating from the most recent U.S Credit Rating downgrade by Moody.
Bitcoin also enjoyed this piece of news as it rallied back from down 0.5% to up 1% on the day. The leader of all Cryptos is approaching its all-time high price standing at 109,618 hit on the 20th of January 2025.
Oil is closing on a 3rd consecutive green candle, though the daily candle shows a slight 0.27% increase.
Economic Calendar for the May 21, 2025 Session
Tomorrow's calendar will be marked by the release of the UK CPI at 2:00 AM ET. There are a few Central Bank speakers from the ECB - De Guindos and Lane, also Barkin from the FED.
Safe Trades!
