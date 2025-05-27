Key technical levels for EURUSD - May 27

The world’s most traded currency pair has seen significant volatility in the first half of 2025. After nearing parity early in the year—reaching lows around 1.0180— 4 months after, EUR/USD has since rebounded, returning to its historical average range from the 20th century, between 1.10 and 1.20.



The uptrend came to an abrupt halt on April 21, when EUR/USD peaked at 1.15730 before retreating to lows of 1.10650 by mid-May.

Next, we’ll dive into Intra-day timeframes to identify potential trading opportunities and key levels to watch.