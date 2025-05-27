Key technical levels for EURUSD - May 27

The world’s most traded currency pair has seen significant volatility in the first half of 2025. After nearing parity early in the year—reaching lows around 1.0180— 4 months after, EUR/USD has since rebounded, returning to its historical average range from the 20th century, between 1.10 and 1.20.
The uptrend came to an abrupt halt on April 21, when EUR/USD peaked at 1.15730 before retreating to lows of 1.10650 by mid-May.
Next, we’ll dive into Intra-day timeframes to identify potential trading opportunities and key levels to watch.
EUR/USD Intra-Day Analysis
EUR/USD 4H Timeframe
EUR/USD bounced significantly in the past 2 weeks, up 2.40% from its May 13th lows.
The MA 200 on the 4H timeframe, sitting at 1.13200 is acting as immediate support.
Further support is standing in the 1.1270 - 1.1300 support zone which coincides with the bottom of the newly formed Upwards channel.
Prices rejected the 1.1420 - 1.1440 resistance Zone, as US dollar strength came back to begin the week.
EUR/USD 1H Timeframe
The rejection at the top of the ascending channel hints at a return towards the 1H MA 200, currently at 1.1290, in a confluence with the channel lows and the support zone from higher timeframes.
The RSI is approaching oversold territory, but traders appear to be waiting for a clearer shift in momentum before taking action. The North American afternoon session has remained quiet so far, with most of the day’s movement unfolding during the overnight and early morning hours.
Prices are hanging around the immediate pivot standing at 1.1300.
Safe trades!
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.