JPMorgan Q3 earnings preview: Can strong banking momentum continue?

Ahead of next Tuesday’s Q3 2026 earnings on 13 October, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) remains the key bellwether for U.S. banking risk appetite. It will release its financial report card at around 7:00 a.m. ET, followed by its earnings call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The stock’s reaction will likely hinge on whether the bank can show that Q2’s strong profitability, trading revenue and investment banking momentum were not peak-cycle conditions.

Based on Google Finance estimates for JPM’s Q3 earnings results, the consensus is for earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.91 and revenue of US$51.15 billion. Options markets data as of 5 October are pricing roughly a ±4.4% earnings move, above JPM’s 10-year average peak earnings-day move of ±3.4%, so the market is expecting a bigger-than-normal reaction.

The bar is high because Q2 was exceptionally strong, with JPM reporting US$21.2 billion in net income, US$7.70 in EPS, US$58.0 billion in managed revenue, 29% Return on Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE), and a 14.1% standardised Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio. Excluding significant items, EPS was US$6.14, and ROTCE was 23%.