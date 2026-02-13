BTC-collateralized loans: a forced-selling mechanism

Another part of the puzzle is Bitcoin-backed lending. In many financing structures, a drop in price toward specific thresholds triggers automatic actions by the lender—most often the sale of the collateral. This forced selling acts like fuel for declines: as the price falls, additional supply appears not because investors choose to sell, but because of risk-management procedures. Importantly, this mechanism is particularly dangerous when it overlaps with a derivatives market already burdened with heavy positioning.

Leverage and liquidations: how a drop can feed on itself

In a highly leveraged environment, a price decline quickly worsens collateral metrics in investors’ accounts. When margin no longer meets requirements, positions are forcibly closed, generating another wave of selling and boosting volatility. In this way, the market can enter a “self-fulfilling” sell-off. Selling causes the price to fall, and falling prices trigger further liquidations. In the past, similar episodes ended with a rapid unwinding of risk as billions of dollars’ worth of bullish bets were wiped out.

Sentiment and scenarios: from a bounce to a move down toward $50,000

Recent weeks suggest that the $60,000 level is being genuinely tested: on February 6 Bitcoin dipped into this zone and then bounced, and on Friday in New York it was trading around $67,000, while still notably below its earlier peak. Some market participants emphasize short-term pessimism, visible both in commentary and in hedging structures. In this context, forecast revisions also matter—Standard Chartered lowered its end-2026 target to $100,000, allowing for a drop as low as $50,000 along the way before stabilization. The area around $50,000 is also the next zone of clear put interest.