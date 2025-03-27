Hang Seng Index Technical Outlook: At risk of multi-week corrective decline within major bullish trend

In the lens of the technical analysis, price actions of highly liquid tradable instruments do not move vertically but rather oscillate within a broader trend phase.

The major uptrend phase of the Hang Seng Index since 22 January 2024 remains intact as it continues to trade above the rising key 200-day moving average.

The most recent three-month medium-term uptrend phase from 13 January low of 18,671 to 19 March high of 24,874 has reached an overstretched condition as depicted by the recent bearish divergence signal being flashed out by its daily RSI momentum indicator at its overbought region on 20 March.

In addition, its price actions have started to trade below its 20-day moving average since 25 March, which increases the odds that the three-month uptrend may have reached its terminal point on 19 March upon the bearish reaction off the upper boundary of the major ascending channel.

Watch the 24,980 key medium-term pivotal resistance on the Hang Seng Index, where it is likely to shape a potential multi-week corrective decline at this juncture to expose the medium-term supports at 22,440 and 21,350 before another impulsive up move sequence materialises (see Fig 2).

However, a clearance above 24,980 invalidates the bearish scenario for the bulls to take centre stage for the next medium-term resistances to come in at 26,350 and 27,040.