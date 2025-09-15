Hang Seng Index Technical: Bullish consolidation above 26,200 on China housing recovery

Today’s release of China’s industrial production and retail sales for August, which came in below expectations, does not cause a negative material impact on the intraday movements of the China and Hong Kong stock markets, where China’s CSI 300 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closed higher by 0.2% each, respectively.

The “bullish relief” stemmed from signs of recovery in China’s housing market, a key factor in preventing an entrenched deflationary spiral. New home prices for August, released today, marked their 10th straight month of improvement since the 10-year low of -5.9% y/y recorded in October 2024.

China’s new home prices across 70 cities fell 2.5% y/y in August 2025, moderating from July’s 2.8% decline. This marks the slowest pace of contraction since March 2024 and helps ease concerns over a potential deflationary spiral in the Chinese economy (see Fig. 1).

Hence, a slower pace of decline in China’s new home prices, coupled with a firmer offshore Chinese yuan against the US dollar since April 2025, managed to trigger a positive feedback loop back into the Hong Kong 33 CFD Index.

Here comes the latest short-term (1 to 3 days) trajectory and key technical levels to watch on the Hong Kong 33 CFD Index