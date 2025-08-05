Hang Seng Index Forecast: New bullish leg supported by southbound flows and improvement in China services activities

Since our last publication, the Hong Kong 33 CFD Index (a proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has staged the expected bullish move and rallied by 6%. It surpassed the first medium-term resistance of 25,080 and printed an intraday high of 25,738 on 24 July 2025.

Thereafter, the Hong Kong 33 CFD Index recorded a decline of -5% that almost wiped out the prior gains to print a recent intraday low of 24,246 on 1 August on the backdrop of a firmer US dollar.

Right now, let's examine the latest relevant macro and momentum factors to determine whether the two-week corrective decline may extend further to the downside or a new bullish impulsive up move has been reignited.