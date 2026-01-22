Hang Seng Index forecast: Dropped 1.5% but bullish trend intact with USD weakness as a tailwind

The offshore Chinese yuan (CNH) has appreciated significantly against the US dollar since the start of the new year. The USD/CNH broke below a former key medium-term support of 6.9710 (the 26 September 2024 swing low) and traded to a 32-month low of 6.9595 at the time of writing, supported by the continuation of the 2-year yield premium shrinkage of the US Treasuries over Chinese government bonds (see Fig. 2).

These observations suggest that the USD/CNH is likely to have transitioned into a potential major downtrend phase, which may suggest further US dollar weakness ahead towards 6.8960 per USD in the first step.

Based on intermarket analysis, since 2 December 2025, the inverse of USD/CNH (CNH per USD) has moved in a significant direct correlation with several Asia Pacific stock markets (Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index, MSCI Asia Pacific ex Japan), and MSCI Emerging Markets ex China (see Fig. 3).

The recent rise in the offshore yuan (CNH) has led to similar upside movements seen in the stock markets. Therefore, a further strengthening of the CNH against the US dollar is likely to create a positive feedback loop back into the Hang Seng Index.

Let's now decipher the short-term (1 to 3 days) trajectory of the Hang Seng Index from a technical analysis perspective.