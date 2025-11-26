Gold (XAU/USD) Price Up 2.5% for the Week. Is a Break of $4200/oz a Certainty?

Looking at the four-hour chart below, the technical picture is strong.

Price action looks favorable with the RSI above 50, a sign of the bullish momentum.

Price continues to trade some way away from both the 50 and 100-day MA. This could lead to a short-term pullback at some stage.

Given the Thanksgiving Holiday in the US tomorrow, markets could see lower levels of liquidity. This could keep Gold prices rangebound as well.

Keep a close watch on Ukraine-Russia developments. Any sign that a deal may be edging close could lead to increased selling pressure on Gold and thus push Gold prices lower.

Gold (XAU/USD) Four-Hour Chart, November 26, 2025