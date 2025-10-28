Gold (XAU/USD) Price Bounces 1.5% From Three-Week Lows. Will Bulls Reclaim the $4000/oz Handle?

Most Read: Alphabet (GOOG) Q3 2025 Earnings Preview: The $100 Billion Milestone and the CapEx Imperative

Gold prices saw a sharp decline in early trade today breaching the $3900/oz handle and touching a three-week low. The selloff this week is down to a host of factors but the main one being increasing hopes of a US-China trade deal which has led to a risk-on environment.

There is also potential profit taking, a slightly stronger US Dollar and the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting which could all be contributing towards Gold's recent pullback.

The precious metal has risen around 1.5% since the European session lows to trade around the $3960/oz handle at the time of writing. The question now is, can bulls breach the $4000/oz handle once more?