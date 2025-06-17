Gold (XAU/USD) Market Outlook: Central Bank Demand and Price Correction, $3350/oz Incoming?

Gold prices continue to struggle this week with the precious metal unable to hold convincingly above the $3400/oz handle.

This is no doubt a surprise given the tensions in the Middle East as well as data from the World Gold Council monthly report which showed Central Bank buying remains elevated.

Sentiment has been swaying back and forth with Gold taking its cues from comments around the Israel-Iran situation. The fact that Gold has failed to make fresh highs as a result of rising Geopolitical risk does not bode particularly well for the precious metal.

Another sign that the bullish rally may have been waning even before the Israel-Iran conflict came in May, where buyers couldn’t drive gold prices higher than the previous month’s top. This was the first time this happened since November.