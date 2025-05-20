Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: Stagflation Risk May Reignite Bulls

Consumer sentiment survey results are considered leading “soft” economic data, which may translate into similar outcomes for “hard” data such as retail sales in the coming months.

Given that retail sales in the US play a pivotal role in shaping the trend of services activities, which contribute close to three-quarters of US economic growth, such “soft” data on consumer sentiment is likely to be scrutinized by market participants, in turn, triggering a feedback loop back into the financial markets.

Despite the recent conclusion of the 90-day pause on reduced tariff rates between the US and China that was agreed on 11 May, the latest preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey results for May, conducted between 22 April to 13 May dropped sharply to 50.8 down from 52.2 in April and well below market expectations of 53.4. This marks the fifth consecutive monthly decline, the lowest reading since June 2022, and the second lowest on record (see Fig 1).

In addition, the subcomponents of the University of Michigan survey also cover inflationary expectations (future inflationary trends in the US). The one-year head inflation expectations in the US accelerated for the sixth consecutive month to 7.3% in May 2025, reaching a new high since November 1981.

Meanwhile, the five-year inflation expectations quickened for the fifth month to 4.6% in May, its steepest reading since March 1991.

Overall, these observations point to a persistent risk of stagflation in the US, which could drive increased hedging demand for Gold (XAU/USD).

Let’s review Gold (XAU/USD) to decipher its medium-term directional bias from a technical analysis perspective.