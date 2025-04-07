Gold Technical Outlook: On the cusp of transforming into a potential multi-week corrective decline

This is a follow-up analysis of our prior report “Gold: Stagflation fears are supporting fresh new all-time highs” published on 5 February 2025.

Since our last publication, the price actions of Gold (XAU/USD) have staged the expected up move and rallied by 11%. The bullish impulsive up move sequence surpassed the US$3,084 medium-term resistance highlighted in our prior analysis on 28 March and printed a recent fresh all-time intraday high of US$3,168 on 3 April.

However, Gold (XAU/USD) seems to be facing the typical “buy the rumour, sell the news” syndrome. After a recent strong rally in March, where it recorded a monthly gain of 9.3% on the backdrop of stagflation fears, it has failed to have a positive follow-through so far in April.

Hence, the increased probability of the stagflation environment arising from the latest US reciprocal trade tariffs may have already been priced in by the movements of gold during the up move in March.