Gold prices rose on Friday, recovering some of the losses from a sharp sell-off that had pushed the metal to a 15-month low. Sentiment improved across global stock markets, and selling pressure eased as investors had less need to raise cash. Despite the gains, the outlook for precious metals remains uncertain, mainly because investors expect tighter US monetary policy.

Brighter stock market sentiment supports gold prices

Gold rose as much as 3.3% during Friday’s session, increasing its chances of ending the week higher. US stock index futures also gained, while Chinese stocks rallied after the government reaffirmed its readiness to provide further support for the country’s capital markets.