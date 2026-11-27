Referenced assets
- Gold rose as much as 3.3% on Friday after hitting a 15-month low. A rebound in stocks eased pressure on investors to sell precious metals to raise cash.
- Gold has traded below $4,000 an ounce since November 11 and is on track for a third straight monthly decline of more than 5%.
- Markets appear to have priced in a December Fed rate hike. The Fed’s guidance on the size and pace of further hikes in 2027 could shape gold’s outlook.
Gold prices rose on Friday, recovering some of the losses from a sharp sell-off that had pushed the metal to a 15-month low. Sentiment improved across global stock markets, and selling pressure eased as investors had less need to raise cash. Despite the gains, the outlook for precious metals remains uncertain, mainly because investors expect tighter US monetary policy.
Brighter stock market sentiment supports gold prices
Gold rose as much as 3.3% during Friday’s session, increasing its chances of ending the week higher. US stock index futures also gained, while Chinese stocks rallied after the government reaffirmed its readiness to provide further support for the country’s capital markets.
Daily chart of gold, source: OANDA TradingView
Although investors have traditionally viewed gold as a safe haven in times of heightened volatility, its price has largely tracked the stock market in recent months. One reason is that when stocks fall sharply, investors often sell precious metals to raise cash and meet margin calls on other positions.
The recent rebound in gold and silver prices illustrates how precious metals can serve as a kind of ATM for investors during market turmoil. A recovery in AI-related technology stocks and a growing appetite for risk have reduced the need to raise cash, easing pressure to sell precious metals.
Gold remains under pressure despite the rebound
Despite the recovery, the gold market remains unsettled. Gold has traded below $4,000 an ounce since November 11, and November looks set to be the third consecutive month in which the price falls by more than 5%.
The sell-off that began after January’s record high accelerated when war broke out between the United States and Iran, sending energy prices sharply higher. Expectations of tighter monetary policy from the US Federal Reserve and persistent uncertainty in global stock markets are also weighing on precious metals.
Fed policy is key to the outlook for gold
October figures for the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, were released on Wednesday and reinforced expectations that the central bank would raise interest rates at its December meeting.
United States Core PCE Price Index Annual Change, source: TradingEconomics
Higher interest rates typically weigh on gold prices because they increase the opportunity cost of holding assets that pay no interest. Markets have probably already priced in a December rate increase in full. For precious metals, what may matter far more is what the Fed signals about the size and pace of any further monetary tightening in 2027.
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