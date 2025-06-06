Gold Fails to Break Resistance in Risk-On Market Environment

Gold is entering an oversold level as we approach the immediate support zone located between 3,305 and 3,315.

The descent is still fairly strong, therefore watch for any particular switch in market sentiment:

A positive tone may give more strength to sellers, while a risk-off move towards the week-end will provide support; things are still unclear for now but the current mood is positive.

We can observe some harmonic patterns towards the correction in the precious metal as the move up happened after an inverted Head and Shoulders, touching the $3,400 psychological zone before reverting on the Trump-Xi conversation headlines.



We are now observing another potential measured move on the way down (purple squares).



Also watch for potential consolidation around the 3,330 pivot.



Safe Trades!