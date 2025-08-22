On the demand side, the only bright spot was consumption. Total consumption rose 0.3% q/q, of which household spending increased just 0.1% (below expectations) and government consumption rose 0.8%. That wasn’t enough to offset pronounced weakness in gross fixed capital formation: investment fell 1.4% q/q, including machinery and equipment –1.9% and construction –2.1%.

Foreign trade also weighed on growth: exports slipped 0.1% (goods –0.6%, services +1.4%), while imports rose 1.6%, implying a negative net export contribution to GDP.

In y/y terms, private demand looks better: consumption +1.5% (households +1.2%, mainly on food; services grew weakly), while government consumption rose 2.1%. Against that backdrop, investment declined 1.9% y/y (machinery –3.9%, construction –2.9%). External trade was weak: exports –2.4% y/y (goods –3.6%, services +1.8%) alongside imports +3.3% y/y (goods +4.7%, services +0.3%).