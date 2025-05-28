GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling retraces from 3-year highs versus dollar

With Donald Trump renewing threats of US-EU tariffs over the weekend, continued uncertainty surrounding the US economy and future trade relations continues to weigh negatively on the dollar.

First threatening a 50% tariff on EU imports to be imposed June 1st, only to renege days later, frustrations in ongoing negotiations between the US and the European Union regarding trade further general ‘risk-off’ sentiment, and a general cautiousness on world equity markets.

The obvious comparison is that, unlike the United Kingdom, the United States has been unable to strike a deal with the European Union, with Trump taking a seemingly less diplomatic approach to negotiations.

While a list of trade negotiation deadlines loom, dollar upside is likely to be limited until the picture on global trade becomes clearer and, most importantly, more certain.