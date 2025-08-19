GBP/USD Forecast: Cable at Crucial 1.3500 Handle as Inflation Data Looms

Looking at the US Dollar, a brief rally yesterday has stalled and leaves the US Dollar index vulnerable to further downside.

The FOMC meeting tomorrow is unlikely to have a massive impact on the US dollar but might give more insights into Federal Reserve policymakers thoughts heading toward the September meeting.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested the Fed might cut rates by 0.5% at the next meeting. However, strong consumer spending and higher inflation pressures make most Federal Reserve members hesitant to support such a big move in September without solid evidence.

Markets will wait to hear more from Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole this coming weekend. Powell has a tough decision ahead. Financial markets are fully expecting a rate cut in September. Will he challenge that expectation?

The Fed prefers to stay flexible, especially with another jobs and an inflation report coming soon. But signaling flexibility now would mean guessing the data, which Powell likely wants to avoid. Plus, even if he wanted to, it might be hard to change the market's belief in a September cut.

The bigger debate among investors seems to be about what happens after September.

For now though, the fundamentals do support further GBP strength. A catalyst may be needed to kick the pair back into gear and time will tell if this week will deliver such an event.