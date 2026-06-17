FOMC trading playbook: How a hawkish Fed could impact Nasdaq 100, Gold, EUR/USD and AUD/USD

AUD/USD is probably the best high-beta FX expression of a hawkish Fed. The Australian dollar tends to weaken when US Treasury yields rise and global risk appetite wanes.

On Tuesday, 16 June 2026, the RBA kept its policy cash rate on hold at 4.35% after three consecutive rate hikes, but warned that the current interest rate hike cycle may be over, which provides some form of support for the Australian dollar, but a hawkish Fed is likely to tilt the macro narrative and dominate in the near-term

The recent minor corrective rebound seen on the AUD/USD from the 11 June 2025 low area of 0.6980 is now fast approaching an inflexion level of 0.7120 (the medium-term descending trendline in place since the 13 May 2026 high and 20-day moving average.

Watch the 0.7120 key short-term pivotal resistance for a potential bearish reversal. Breaking below 0.70300 (close to the ex-post RBA low of 0.7042) reinforces the bearish tone and exposes the next intermediate supports at 0.6980 and 0.6960/6945 in the first step (see Fig. 3).

However, a clearance and an hourly close above 0.7120 invalidate the bearish scenario for an extension of the corrective rebound towards the next intermediate resistance at 0.7140 (also the 50-day moving average), and possibly 0.7190 thereafter.