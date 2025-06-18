Fed Meeting Today: Implications for the US Dollar (DXY)

The dollar is back to being a safe haven, rising about 1% against the Japanese yen and Swiss franc since last Thursday.

On Wednesday, the greenback paused its climb, slipping slightly against the yen and franc, and dropping more noticeably against the euro and the pound.

However as with most things perspective remains important, the dollar is still down about 8% this year compared to six major currencies. This drop is due to declining confidence in the U.S. economy and doubts about President Trump’s administration as a reliable trading and diplomatic partner.

Trade deals are yet to materialize and this is currently keeping any significant recovery for the greenback at bay.

The technical picture where the US Dollar broke a long term descending trendline has not resulted in a breakout largely because of these factors.

Prices have edged their way lower since the trendline break with significant support being found at 97.70 with a break below opening up a retest of support at around 96.90.

A move higher may face resistance at the 99.00 handle before the psychological 100.00 mark comes into focus. However, as mentioned there is a very real possibility that any gains may prove short-lived.

US Dollar Index Daily Chart, June 18, 2025