The Fed keeps rates steady – Market Reactions to the FOMC

EC-409 An introduction to the U.S. dollar index (DXY)-HERO
Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

28 January 2026 at 19:00 UTC

The Fed is keeping rates unchanged at the 3.50% to 3.75% range – Slightly hawkish tone and the US Dollar is strengthening.

Changes to the previous statement include a more robust outlook on employment and the economy – This could take out future cuts but for now participants are awaiting for Powell.

The votes for the pause are at 10-2 – Fed's Waller and Miran dissented.

The pause was 98% priced so not surprising to observe the quiet atmosphere in Markets.

You can get access to the detailed report and Fed Statement right here.

Nothing surprising is appearing in the Statement  Except for a continued rebound in the US Dollar, volatility is low for now.

Powell is currently speaking – Get ready for some high paced shifts in the action.

The Fed Chair is mentioning a persistently elevated inflation (Core PCE–Fed's Favorite measure, is stuck at 2.8% while the target is at 2%) as reason to maintain rates flat.

Tariffs are still a concern and timing for future cuts is uncertain (no preset course, meeting-by-meeting basis). Nothing new here.

Questions are beginning, here's the important part.

For now, Powell is rejecting questions on the US Dollar and anything regarding his subpoena.

He made mentions of the current rate not looking too restrictive when looking at the economy – neutral at best.

statement highlights
Notable quotes from the Statement – Source: Federal Reserve

Pre-Conference Market Pricing

March meeting odds
Market Pricing for the March meeting (14:20) – Source: FedWatch Tool
asset perf pre powell 2801
Pre-Conference Asset Board – Courtesy of Finviz

Market Reactions

Dollar is higher but stalls its ascent

dxy 28 1441
US Dollar (DXY) 15M Chart – Source: TradingView – January 28, 2026

US Stocks wicked higher but are staying flat

dow fed 1443
Dow Jones (CFD) 15m Chart – Source: TradingView

Gold is correcting from its record highs

gold fomc 2801
Gold (CFD) 15m Chart – Source: TradingView

Other metals are also staying flat/correcting slightly

Bitcoin and Cryptos are remaining flat

Keep a close eye on post-speech flows which can be quite sudden.

Safe Trades and Good luck for Powell!

