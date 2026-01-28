The Fed is keeping rates unchanged at the 3.50% to 3.75% range – Slightly hawkish tone and the US Dollar is strengthening.

Changes to the previous statement include a more robust outlook on employment and the economy – This could take out future cuts but for now participants are awaiting for Powell.

The votes for the pause are at 10-2 – Fed's Waller and Miran dissented.

The pause was 98% priced so not surprising to observe the quiet atmosphere in Markets.

You can get access to the detailed report and Fed Statement right here.

Nothing surprising is appearing in the Statement – Except for a continued rebound in the US Dollar, volatility is low for now.

Powell is currently speaking – Get ready for some high paced shifts in the action.

The Fed Chair is mentioning a persistently elevated inflation (Core PCE–Fed's Favorite measure, is stuck at 2.8% while the target is at 2%) as reason to maintain rates flat.

Tariffs are still a concern and timing for future cuts is uncertain (no preset course, meeting-by-meeting basis). Nothing new here.

Questions are beginning, here's the important part.

For now, Powell is rejecting questions on the US Dollar and anything regarding his subpoena.

He made mentions of the current rate not looking too restrictive when looking at the economy – neutral at best.