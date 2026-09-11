Fed is moving closer to a september rate hike

A rate hike has also become more likely because of earlier comments from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh. He has stressed that core inflation has not improved sufficiently and that the central bank will have to act unless convincing evidence emerges that inflation is moving sustainably back toward the 2% target. Against that backdrop, leaving rates unchanged could be seen as inconsistent with his earlier statements.

Some economists therefore believe that the September meeting is about more than just the level of interest rates. The credibility of the Fed chair may also be at stake. Bloomberg Economics says the market is now clearly expecting a rate hike and that failing to deliver one could weaken Warsh’s position.

Inflation and higher oil prices increase pressure on the Fed

Support for higher interest rates had been growing within the Federal Reserve even before the latest inflation figures were released. The central bank has left rates unchanged at five meetings this year, but in July three members voted in favor of a 25-basis-point increase. Two other Fed officials who did not have voting rights at the time expressed a similar view.

The strength of the U.S. economy also supports the case for tighter monetary policy. Unemployment remains low and stable, while some Fed officials are beginning to conclude that the current level of interest rates is restraining demand less than previously assumed.

If that assessment proves correct, the central bank could decide that at least some of the rate cuts implemented in 2025 need to be reversed. The Fed lowered rates by a total of 75 basis points that year. With economic growth remaining strong and inflation elevated, current borrowing costs may be too low to curb price pressures effectively.