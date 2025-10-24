Consumers Not Sharing the Optimism – Sentiment Weakens

It is worth noting, however, that despite market optimism, U.S. consumer sentiment has deteriorated. The University of Michigan index fell in October to 53.6 points, its lowest level in five months. Consumers continue to cite inflation and high living costs as their main sources of concern. Declining confidence could eventually weigh on consumption dynamics and, consequently, on the pace of economic growth.

Conclusions: Fed at a Crossroads – Markets Benefit, but Risks Persist

The September inflation data have clearly increased the likelihood of monetary easing by the Fed, already boosting equity indices and weakening the dollar against the euro. However, the Federal Reserve still faces the difficult task of balancing inflation control with support for the real economy.

New risks loom on the horizon — from protectionist tariffs and consumer uncertainty to the potential lack of further macroeconomic data due to government disruptions. In the coming weeks, not only the data itself but also the Fed’s communication and market reactions to every signal will be crucial for future movements on both Wall Street and the foreign exchange market.