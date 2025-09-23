Fed Chair Powell Keeps Markets in Check, Oil Prices Rise - Market Wrap for the North American session - September 23

Following a period of setting new records, U.S. stock markets, particularly the major technology companies, saw a decline.

This was largely due to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell not giving any clear indication that he would support another interest rate cut at the central bank's next meeting in October.

While the stock market dropped from its all-time highs, government bonds held onto their gains.

Powell stated that both the job market and inflation outlooks are uncertain, repeating his previous message that it will be a difficult challenge for policymakers as they consider future interest-rate cuts.