EUR/USD Rallies Despite 25 Bps Cut from the ECB

The Euro is rallying despite the 25bps cut from the European Central Bank from this morning. The ECB Deposit Rate is now at 2% from 2.25%.



The fact that the markets had the cut priced in (well-expected) led to prices were broadly unchanged - markets seesawed but came right back to their level from the beginning of the session.



As I am writing this, markets are rallying on the "We are well positioned" comments from Christine Lagarde, speaking right now.



Christine Lagarde is speaking on the ongoing press conference mentioned that Inflation (core inflation) is targeted to be on target towards 2027, therefore there is still need for some change.

She also mentioned how a strong Euro will hurt exports as things have already been slowing down going into the meeting.



These two lines are contradicting - my base case is a pause for next meeting in the waiting for September ECB Projections.

2% is also the longer-run targeted interest rate for the ECB but they still mention that they are in a good position and will take things meeting-by-meeting.