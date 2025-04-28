Europe's Opening Bell: Steady start as trade talk limbo continues

Investors are watching for signs of progress in US trade discussions, especially after Trump indicated he’s unlikely to delay his planned tariffs again. Export-reliant Asian economies, which have faced tough US tariffs, seem to be negotiating more effectively than their Western counterparts.

Chinese authorities continue to state that there have been no calls with the US over a trade deal. Chinese officials said they plan to provide more support for jobs and the economy. They are confident the government will hit its economic goals this year. The PBOC also promised to keep enough money flowing in the market and will lower banks' reserve requirements and interest rates when needed.

The dollar stayed stable on Monday as investors anxiously awaited updates on U.S. trade policy and a busy week of economic reports that might show the impact of Trump's trade war.

For a full breakdown on the week ahead read Markets weekly outlook - Data dump ahead as tariff concerns linger

Currently at 143.69/yen and 1.1325/euro, the dollar has steadied but remains on track for its biggest monthly drop in over two years due to shaken confidence in U.S. assets under Trump’s policies.

Currency Strength Chart, Strongest - Weakest: USD, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, EUR, NZD, CHF