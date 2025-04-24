Europe's Opening Bell: Relief rally loses steam as Trump administrations u-turns raise concerns

Over the past week, President Trump criticized Fed Chair Jerome Powell but later backed off from asking for his resignation, leaving investors unsure about the future of tariffs on China despite numerous updates. A source told Reuters that the administration may lower tariffs on Chinese imports if talks with Beijing progress, following a Wall Street Journal report on the possibility.

However, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent clarified that any tariff cuts would require agreements with China, a stance echoed by White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.

This constant flip-flopping from the White House is not inspiring any form of confidence at present and thus weighing on market sentiment once more.

The yen flipped after two days of losses and the dollar weakened. Gold jumped 1.2% in increased demand for the safe- haven asset as it trades around the $3325/oz handle heading into the European Open.

Currency Strength Chart, Strongest - Weakest: JPY, CHF, EUR, NZD, AUD, CAD, GBP, USD