Europe's Opening Bell: Questions around Fed independence and tariffs weigh on sentiment, Eurozone consumer confidence ahead

Trade tensions between the US and China remain in limbo for now. Developments are slow as China's Xi Jinping warned other countries against making deals that would harm China.

A high-level Japanese team will deliver a letter from Prime Minister Ishiba to Chinese President Xi this week, showing efforts to ease tensions between the US and China.

A poll shows that Trump’s tariff campaign is already affecting Japanese companies, with about 10% saying it has impacted their business and more worried about future disruptions.

Looking at sentiment heading into the European Open and markets remain cautious. European Futures are indicating a weak open but the DAX is up 0.40% at the time of writing.