Europe's Opening Bell: President Trump, Bessent temper rhetoric which fuels optimism, risk assets rise

Signs of progress in some trade talks also helped improve market sentiment with Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent saying that a standoff with China will ease. \there were also reports of positive developments in trade talks with Japan and India which further aided market optimism.

The above has seen risk assets wipe out early week gains with Gold trading lower than its weekly open, down around $3300/oz handle.

US index futures rose, wiping out Monday's losses and also gapping up overnight. A continuation of the improved risk appetite we are seeing could lead to further gains ahead in today's session.

The improved sentiment has also led to European stock indices recovering with the DAX finally breaking above key areas of resistance and eyeing further gains at the start of the European session.

SAP shares surged 9.3% after the German company exceeded analysts' expectations for first-quarter adjusted operating profit. The European technology sector rose 3.3%, making it the best-performing industry group.

The dollar gained over 1% against the yen, hitting 143.21 early on but later settled at 141.85. It also rose 0.4% against the Swiss franc to 0.8222, after climbing more than 1% earlier. Meanwhile, the euro dropped 0.2% to $1.1393, and the British pound fell 0.15% to $1.3313.

Currency Strength Chart, Strongest - Weakest: AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, GBP, JPY, EUR, CHF