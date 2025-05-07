Europe's Mid-Session Bell: Sentiment shifts keep markets on edge, DAX at key level

Market participants were hoping for a boost in sentiment following these reports. However, sentiment shifted quickly as markets remain concerned by the amount of companies issuing warnings during earning calls which have added a modicum of concern among market participants.

Escalating tensions between India and Pakistan have also added a new dimension to the risk debate. India launched rockets at parts of Pakistan which it claims are terrorist outposts with these attacks being met by Pakistan launching some operations in Kashmir territory controlled by Pakistan.

The Indian rupee dropped 0.2%, and Mumbai stocks slipped 0.1% as investors turned their attention from India-Pakistan military strikes to trade talks. On Tuesday, India and the UK signed a major trade deal. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s stock index fell over 6%.

On the FX front, the U.S. dollar strengthened against the yen and Swiss franc and held steady against the euro as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's policy meeting outcome and tariff talks.

The U.S. dollar rose 0.54% against the yen to 143.18, ending a three-day losing streak as Japanese markets reopened after a two-day break. It also gained 0.3% against the Swiss franc to 0.8248, after hitting its lowest level since January 2015 at 0.8032 on Monday.

Currency Strength Chart, Strongest - Weakest: USD, EUR, GBP, NZD, CAD, AUD, CHF, JPY