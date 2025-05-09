Europe's Mid-Session Bell: Sentiment improves as markets brace for US-China trade talks, DAX eyes fresh highs

As a result European shares ticked higher this morning with the pan-European STOXX 600 index rising 0.3% with all regional markets up, led by a 0.5% rise in Germany's DAX index.

US futures were in the red for a brief while during the Asian session but the S&P 500 was flat at the time of writing.

On the FX front, the dollar headed for a weekly gain on most major currencies on Friday with the DXY having broken above the psychological 100.00 mark.

The euro hit a one-month low of 1.1197 overnight and was down 0.6% for the week but later rose 0.2% to 1.2253. The yen, often seen as a measure of investor confidence, weakened 0.4% this week, dropping to a one-month low of 146.18 per dollar before strengthening to 145.195, pushing the dollar down 0.5% on the day.

The pound had initially climbed on reports of a potential U.S.-UK trade deal but lost those gains when the deal turned out to be limited, hitting a three-week low of 1.3220 during early trading on Friday.

Currency Strength Chart, Strongest - Weakest: JPY, CHF, EUR, USD, AUD, CAD, GBP, NZD