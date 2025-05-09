OANDA Group
CFXS
Newsletter
Open hamburger menu

Europe's Mid-Session Bell: Sentiment improves as markets brace for US-China trade talks, DAX eyes fresh highs

Belgium_EU_Flags
Zain Vawda
By  Zain Vawda

9 May 2025 at 07:41 UTC

Stocks jumped in Japan and Taiwan on Friday as a U.S. trade deal with Britain boosted hopes for progress in tariff talks with other nations.

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump said tariffs on Beijing, currently at 145%, will probably be reduced as the two top world economies prepare for talks in Switzerland. The comments have fueled hopes that a trade war between the two nations would be avoided and continues to aid sentiment.

As a result European shares ticked higher this morning with the pan-European STOXX 600 index rising 0.3% with all regional markets up, led by a 0.5% rise in Germany's DAX index.

US futures were in the red for a brief while during the Asian session but the S&P 500 was flat at the time of writing.

On the FX front, the dollar headed for a weekly gain on most major currencies on Friday with the DXY having broken above the psychological 100.00 mark.

The euro hit a one-month low of 1.1197 overnight and was down 0.6% for the week but later rose 0.2% to 1.2253. The yen, often seen as a measure of investor confidence, weakened 0.4% this week, dropping to a one-month low of 146.18 per dollar before strengthening to 145.195, pushing the dollar down 0.5% on the day.

The pound had initially climbed on reports of a potential U.S.-UK trade deal but lost those gains when the deal turned out to be limited, hitting a three-week low of 1.3220 during early trading on Friday.

Currency Strength Chart, Strongest - Weakest: JPY, CHF, EUR, USD, AUD, CAD, GBP, NZD

2025-05-09 09_23_22-Window
Source: FinancialJuice

Oil prices were up on Friday, after rising about 3% in the previous session as markets await US-China trade talks this weekend. Brent crude rose 43 cents (0.68%) to 63.27 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude went up 42 cents (0.7%) to 60.33 per barrel. On Thursday, both ended the day almost 3% higher.

Gold continues to swing back and forth as sentiment shifts with a foray lower toward $3275/oz in the Asian before recovering to trade around the $3320/oz mark at the time of writing. Gold is still on course for a weekly gain with a drop of around $80 needed for a bearish weekly close.

Overall sentiment has improved this week with market participants heading into the weekend looking toward trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing due to begin on Saturday in Switzerland. Depending on how the talks develop, markets could open with gaps after the weekend.

Economic data releases

From a data standpoint, China's exports grew more than expected in April, and imports fell less sharply, according to customs data on Friday, offering some relief to Beijing before key tariff talks.

Looking to the European session and a quiet morning is expected with a speech by BoE Governor Bailey the only highlight. We also have a host of Federal Reserve policymakers speaking throughout today.

2025-05-09 09_47_30-Window
For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the MarketPulse Economic Calendar. (click to enlarge)

Chart of the day - DAX

From a technical standpoint, the DAX index is now at a confluence area where the previous drop in price began.

This is a crucial test for bulls as the DAX needs to record a daily candle close above the 23471 handle for a move higher to materialize.

As i mentioned previously, there is no historic price action to monitor and thus i will be focused on psychological levels such as the 23750, 24000 and 24250 respectively.

There is a chance that markets may open with gaps after the weekend depending on how trade talks shake out over the weekend.

Positive news could be the catalyst the DAX needs to break higher.

Immediate support rests at 23212 and 28900 before the 22405 handle comes into focus.

DAX Daily Chart, May 9, 2025

DE30EUR_2025-05-09_09-53-38
Source: TradingView.com (click to enlarge)

Follow Zain on Twitter/X for Additional Market News and Insights @zvawda

Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.

About the Author

Zain Vawda

Zain Vawda

Market Analyst

Zain is an experienced financial markets analyst and educator with a rich tapestry of experience in the world of retail forex, economics, and market analysis. Initially starting out in a sales and business development role, his passion for economics and technical analysis propelled him towards a career as an analyst.

He has spent the last 3 years in an analyst role honing his skills across various financial domains, including technical analysis, economic data interpretation, price action strategies, and analyzing the geopolitical impacts on global markets. Currently, Zain is advancing in obtaining his Capital Markets & Security Analyst (CMSA) designation through the Corporate Finance Institute (CFI), where he has completed modules in fixed income fundamentals, portfolio management fundamentals, equity market fundamentals, introduction to capital markets, and derivative fundamentals.

He is also a regular guest on radio and television programs in South Africa, providing insight into global markets and the economy. Additionally, he has contributed to the development of a financial markets course approved by BankSeta (Banking Sector Education and Training Authority) at NQF level 6 in South Africa.