Europe's Mid-Session Bell: Risk-On sentiment prevails as BoE decision comes into focus

Another big development yesterday that boosted US equities came from the Trump administration plans to change a Biden-era rule that restricted the export of advanced AI chips, according to a spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Commerce.

President Trump did dent the enthusiasm slightly with comments on the upcoming US-China trade talks scheduled for this weekend. The president stated that he was unwilling to decrease tariffs on China in order to open up more substantial trade conversations with Beijing.

On the FX front, the British pound rose by up to 0.5% before settling with a 0.2% gain at 1.3315 at the time of writing, despite expectations of a quarter-point rate cut by the Bank of England later in the day.

The Australian dollar jumped 0.6% against the U.S. dollar, while the New Zealand dollar gained 0.5%, with both trimming their gains to around 0.3%.

Currency Strength Chart, Strongest - Weakest: USD, GBP, EUR, AUD, NZD, CAD, JPY, CHF