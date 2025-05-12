Europe's Mid-Session Bell: Risk assets rise following US-China talks, Gold slides, DAX fresh highs

Global bonds fell as Treasury yields rose and European debt futures dropped. Stocks in India climbed 3%, while those in Pakistan surged 9% after the two nations agreed to a ceasefire.

On the FX front, safe havens are struggling this morning as optimism over a trade deal. The dollar rose 0.4% to 145.93 yen and 0.5% to 0.8337 Swiss francs.

The dollar index stayed steady near a one-month high but remained 3.6% lower since the April 2 announcement of Trump’s "Liberation Day" tariffs.

The New Zealand dollar rose 0.3% to 0.5927, and the Australian dollar also gained 0.3% to 0.6432. Meanwhile, the euro dropped 0.2% to 1.1228, and the British pound fell 0.3% to 1.3288.

Currency Strength Chart: